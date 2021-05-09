Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

