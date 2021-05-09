Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 129,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 66,256 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 235,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

