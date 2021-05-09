Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Increased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Halliburton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after buying an additional 1,024,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $141,654,000 after buying an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $22.95 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

