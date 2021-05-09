H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.44

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.44 and last traded at $69.37, with a volume of 2856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.01.

FUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,458.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,070 shares of company stock worth $3,239,103 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 156,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

