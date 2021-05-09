GXChain 1-Day Volume Tops $15.52 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $79.22 million and approximately $15.52 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000960 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002150 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,218,135 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

