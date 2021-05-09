Guidance Point Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $80.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

