Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.39. 2,143,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.93. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $181.07.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
