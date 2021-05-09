Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.39. 2,143,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.93. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 518,499 shares of company stock worth $81,357,507 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

