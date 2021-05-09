Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 160.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,311,756.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 92,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $15,054,852.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,609,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,499 shares of company stock worth $81,357,507. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GH. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

GH stock opened at $135.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.93. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.