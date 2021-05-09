Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 160.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,311,756.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 92,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $15,054,852.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,609,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,499 shares of company stock worth $81,357,507. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GH shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Shares of GH opened at $135.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.93. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

