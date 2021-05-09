Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Increased to $202.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $169.51 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,668.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

