Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,802 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $158.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $159.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.71. The stock has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

