Greenleaf Trust Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 172,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Eaton by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.19.

NYSE:ETN opened at $147.52 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $148.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

