Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

