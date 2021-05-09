Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.09

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.09 and traded as high as C$44.28. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$44.18, with a volume of 391,620 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -18.91.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.58). The business had revenue of C$62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

