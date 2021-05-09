Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Receives $21.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTBAF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from $22.75 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBAF traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $12.40. 11,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,048. Great Bear Resources has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

