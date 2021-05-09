Graybug Vision, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.14) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will earn ($2.14) per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 204,845 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

