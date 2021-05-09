Graybug Vision, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year.

GRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $4.38 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

