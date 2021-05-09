Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GPK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.38.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $152,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

