Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $4.73 on Friday, reaching $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 462,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.