Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.50. 462,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,833. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.