Graham (NYSE:GHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.15 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

NYSE GHC traded up $7.21 on Friday, reaching $658.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. Graham has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $660.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $614.79 and its 200-day moving average is $541.20.

Get Graham alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.