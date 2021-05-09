GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%.

NYSE GPX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 77,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,034. The company has a market capitalization of $287.65 million, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPX shares. TheStreet upgraded GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

