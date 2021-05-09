Gossip Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.00 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $22,286.76 and approximately $16.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

