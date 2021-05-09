Gordon Haskett Upgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Buy

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.93.

NYSE:W opened at $305.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.69. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $144.51 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total value of $964,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin acquired 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,015 shares of company stock worth $7,508,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 1.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

