Goose Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $23.44 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Goose Finance has a market cap of $23.44 million and $1.44 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.35 or 0.00023008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00088095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00066106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.53 or 0.00786621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00103817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.42 or 0.09060564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

