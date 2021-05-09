Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.03

Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $4.90. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 65,759 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.22.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,984 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $29,141.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 16,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $67,028.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 41,295 shares of company stock valued at $160,156 in the last 90 days. 25.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

