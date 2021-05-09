Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

GTIM traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.22. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $33,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $29,141.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,295 shares of company stock valued at $160,156. Insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Earnings History for Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

