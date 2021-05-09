Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

GTIM traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.22. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $33,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $29,141.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,295 shares of company stock valued at $160,156. Insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

