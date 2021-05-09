Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Announces Earnings Results

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

Shares of GTIM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. 65,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,880. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.22. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In related news, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 16,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $67,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,356. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $29,141.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,295 shares of company stock worth $160,156. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

