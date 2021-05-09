GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $768,365.74 and approximately $1,500.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldFund has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

