Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.