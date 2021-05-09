Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.
Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $42.97.
In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.
