Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post sales of $189.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.44 million to $189.57 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $66.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 184.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,816. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $11.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,873,000 after buying an additional 2,948,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

