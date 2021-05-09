GoDaddy Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDDY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $81.06 on Friday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,569 shares of company stock worth $8,182,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

