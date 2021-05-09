Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $81.00 at BTIG Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,543 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,311 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

