Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%.

Global Partners stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,353. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.52%.

GLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

