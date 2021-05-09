Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.89.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 131,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 393,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,426,000 after purchasing an additional 540,580 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

