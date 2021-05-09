Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives $94.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $86.55. 14,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,309. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $67.49 and a 1-year high of $89.88. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $2.7233 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

