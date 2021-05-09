Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gilead reported mixed results for the first quarter of 2021 as earnings and sales missed estimates due to a decline in legacy HIV sales as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Loss of exclusivity for Atripla and Truvada impacted sales. This was partially offset by incremental sales of Veklury (remdesivir) for the treatment of COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to further impact HCV treatment initiations and HIV new starts and switches. Nevertheless, Gilead’s efforts to boost and diversify the oncology segment is positive. The CAR T cell therapy franchise, comprising Yescarta and Tecartus, is also gaining traction. Incremental sales of Veklury for the treatment of COVID-19 also boosted the top line and the trend should continue as the pandemic gains traction in emerging countries. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.46.

GILD stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $80.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

