GET Protocol (GET) Price Hits $5.47 on Top Exchanges

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $62.34 million and $1.50 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.47 or 0.00009570 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00087211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00067961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00105200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.53 or 0.00791102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,243.66 or 0.09166762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001688 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

