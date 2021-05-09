George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT Raised to $138.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on George Weston from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on George Weston from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

WNGRF opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 52 week low of $68.47 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.71%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

