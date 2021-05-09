Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of GNE stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Genie Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 120,790 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Genie Energy by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genie Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 46,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Genie Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Genie Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

