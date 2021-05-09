Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of GNE stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter.
About Genie Energy
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.
