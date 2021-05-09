General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lessened by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $714,522,000. FMR LLC raised its position in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

