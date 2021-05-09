General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $182.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GD. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.19.

GD opened at $194.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.19. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $128.80 and a 52 week high of $195.34. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

