Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 623.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after buying an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,351,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,942,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $327.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

