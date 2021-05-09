Gas Market Cap Hits $159.17 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. Gas has a market cap of $159.17 million and approximately $21.45 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $15.71 or 0.00026715 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00067607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00253246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 398.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.72 or 0.01140207 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00032039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.97 or 0.00744531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,765.21 or 0.99899162 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.