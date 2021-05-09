Gary W. Rollins Sells 150,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $796,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,943,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,118,970.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RES opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

RES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 888,499 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 426,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after buying an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 175,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.