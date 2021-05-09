Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 333 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M stock opened at $203.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.07 and a 200-day moving average of $179.09. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

