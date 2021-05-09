Garner Asset Management Corp Lowers Stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

GAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of GAIN opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.56 million, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.