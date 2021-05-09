Garner Asset Management Corp Has $286,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $78.45 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3,922.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

