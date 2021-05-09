GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on June 29th

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

GAMCO Investors has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. GAMCO Investors has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $619.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $58,464.00. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $176,816.70. Insiders sold 14,358 shares of company stock valued at $291,063 in the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.