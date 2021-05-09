FY2023 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Lifted by Analyst

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Stelco in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40.

Get Stelco alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 18th.

Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$489.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.